Overview of Dr. Jana Cua, MD

Dr. Jana Cua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Cua works at Mava Service Inc in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mava Service Inc
    6619 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 482-1494

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jana Cua, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225491087
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
