Dr. Jana Knable, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Knable, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Knable works at
Locations
Acumen Psychiatry Services LLC550 Congressional Blvd Ste 115, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 896-0831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, friendly, excellent communicator. Very experienced yet passionate about innovative therapies. Felt extremely comfortable with her protocols and confident about her approach.
About Dr. Jana Knable, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knable accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knable has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knable. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knable.
