Overview of Dr. Jane Dunham, MD

Dr. Jane Dunham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dunham works at Virginia Mason Federal Way Internal Medicine in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.