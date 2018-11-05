Dr. Jane Nydam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nydam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Nydam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Nydam, MD
Dr. Jane Nydam, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Nydam works at
Dr. Nydam's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatrix Cardiology of the Rocky Mountains2055 N High St Ste 255, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 860-9933
-
2
Louisville90 Health Park Dr Ste 390, Louisville, CO 80027 Directions (303) 860-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nydam?
Very through and a wonderful doc. We love her
About Dr. Jane Nydam, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1881740496
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nydam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nydam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nydam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nydam works at
Dr. Nydam speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nydam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nydam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nydam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nydam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.