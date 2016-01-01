Overview of Dr. Jane Wachs, MD

Dr. Jane Wachs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Wachs works at Westmed Medical Group in Purchase, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.