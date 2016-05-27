Dr. Buckner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janet Buckner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janet Buckner, MD
Dr. Janet Buckner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.
Dr. Buckner's Office Locations
Janet M Buckner MD821 Franklin Ave Ste 311, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 833-6382
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buckner is very patient and kind. I would recommend her to anyone who is seeking mental health care.
About Dr. Janet Buckner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
