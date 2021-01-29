See All Oncologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Janet Ihde, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Janet Ihde, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.3 (18)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Janet Ihde, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ihde works at Janet Ihde MD Inc in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Janet Ihde MD Inc
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E150, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4915
  2. 2
    Desert Regional Medical Center
    1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ihde?

    Jan 29, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Ihde since she did my lumpectomy in 2002. I can't say enough wonderful things about her and I would highly recommend her! As a matter of fact I have done so to many friends!! Her staff has always been first class, caring and attentive as well.
    Gail DeZon — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Janet Ihde, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Janet Ihde, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ihde to family and friends

    Dr. Ihde's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ihde

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Janet Ihde, MD.

    About Dr. Janet Ihde, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063488872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ihde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ihde works at Janet Ihde MD Inc in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ihde’s profile.

    Dr. Ihde has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ihde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ihde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ihde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ihde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ihde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Janet Ihde, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.