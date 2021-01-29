Dr. Ihde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janet Ihde, MD
Overview
Dr. Janet Ihde, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Janet Ihde MD Inc1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E150, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4915
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 416-4915
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Ihde since she did my lumpectomy in 2002. I can't say enough wonderful things about her and I would highly recommend her! As a matter of fact I have done so to many friends!! Her staff has always been first class, caring and attentive as well.
About Dr. Janet Ihde, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063488872
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ihde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ihde has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ihde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ihde speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ihde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ihde.
