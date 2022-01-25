Overview

Dr. Janet Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Gulf Coast Physician Partners in Milton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.