Overview

Dr. Janice Fields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Fields works at Digestive Health Associates in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.