Dr. Janice Fields, MD
Dr. Janice Fields, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Digestive Health Associates Plc.30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (586) 573-8380
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-9220
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 985-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Fields is patient and thorough. She explains details until they’re understood. I’ve been a patient of Dr. Fields for over 10 yrs. I’m satisfied with the medical experience I received. I would definitely recommend Dr. Fields to family and friends.
About Dr. Janice Fields, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1346223609
Education & Certifications
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
