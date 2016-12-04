Dr. Knoefel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janice Knoefel, MD
Overview of Dr. Janice Knoefel, MD
Dr. Janice Knoefel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Knoefel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Knoefel's Office Locations
-
1
The Mind Research Network1101 Yale Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-0760
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knoefel?
Performs assessments without increasing patient stress. Excellent patient interaction. Considers the whole environment in suggesting treatment paths. Seems to have an excellent knowledge of current treatment options.
About Dr. Janice Knoefel, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841206596
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knoefel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knoefel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knoefel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Knoefel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knoefel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knoefel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knoefel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.