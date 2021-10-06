Dr. Janie Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janie Ho, MD
Overview of Dr. Janie Ho, MD
Dr. Janie Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with University of California - San Francisco|University of California At San Francisco
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Tampa - Westchase11925 SHELDON RD, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 588-8280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Petersburg6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 380-2379Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center148 13th St SW # 200, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2378Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Eye Institute Of West Florida501 N Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (727) 382-7547Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Eye Institute Of West Florida3165 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste A1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 382-7548Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ho is thorough and gives terrific explanations, keeps her patients calm and addresses situations head on. She is terrific to have on your side. I do recommend you give yourself extra time, as she spends extra time with each patient that needs it, so things often run behind. Can’t complain though, she’s there for you, too.
About Dr. Janie Ho, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
