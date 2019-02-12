Dr. Jared Corbridge, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jared Corbridge, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jared Corbridge, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles (UCLA) School Of Dentistry.
Dr. Corbridge works at
Locations
-
1
Corbridge Orthodontics5110 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 460, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (214) 269-7572Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corbridge?
Dr. Corbridge and his staff are great. Never felt that he was un-necessarily recommending treatment. Results speak for themselves.
About Dr. Jared Corbridge, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1992935373
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles (UCLA) School Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbridge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbridge accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corbridge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbridge works at
Dr. Corbridge speaks Spanish.
699 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.