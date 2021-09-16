See All Family Doctors in South Bend, IN
Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Med College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Dr. Kuna works at Activate Health & Wellness Ctr in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Richard Zentz, DO
Dr. Richard Zentz, DO
3.2 (26)
View Profile
Lola Beaird, NP
Lola Beaird, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Activate Health & Wellness Center
    320 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 300, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 406-6376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Michigan City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kuna?

    Sep 16, 2021
    Hello, I am the director of a medical mask manufacturing company in Vietnam. I received an order from doctor KURA delivered to Poland. if it is a doctor please contact +84936030609 or bibobe07@gmail.com
    LAN — Sep 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kuna to family and friends

    Dr. Kuna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kuna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD.

    About Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285818591
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Mary and Elizabeth Med Center Division Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Mary and Elizabeth Med Center Claremont Campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian University Med College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuna works at Activate Health & Wellness Ctr in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Dr. Kuna’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.