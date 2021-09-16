Overview

Dr. Jaroslaw Kuna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Med College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City.



Dr. Kuna works at Activate Health & Wellness Ctr in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.