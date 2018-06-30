Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Chino Valley Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Westernu Health795 E 2nd St Ste 7, Pomona, CA 91766 Directions (909) 706-3877
San Antonio Regional Hospital999 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 706-3877
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Chino Valley Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent , knowledgeable podiatrist. Attentive and caring with his patients
About Dr. Jarrod Shapiro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
