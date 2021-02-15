Dr. Jasmine Abbosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jasmine Abbosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jasmine Abbosh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Abbosh works at
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Asthma & Allergy Center836 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 232-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbosh?
My first time to an allergist and I was very pleased. The office's COVID protocol was very safe. Dr. Abbosh was personable, clear, interested, and knowledgeable. She listened carefully to my history and proceeded with tests and next steps with clarity and addressing my personal comfort with Rx.
About Dr. Jasmine Abbosh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1609857473
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbosh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbosh works at
Dr. Abbosh speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.