Overview of Dr. Jason Baynes, MD

Dr. Jason Baynes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Baynes works at Healtheast Medical Services in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.