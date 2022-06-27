See All General Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Jason Beaver, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (15)
Map Pin Small Dothan, AL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Beaver, MD

Dr. Jason Beaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Beaver works at Vein and Vascular of Dothan in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD
Dr. Matthew Johnson, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Dr. Beaver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vein and Vascular of Dothan
    2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 305-1848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Hyperparathyroidism
Anal Fissure
Port Placements or Replacements
Hyperparathyroidism
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Tumor Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Superficial Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2022
    He’s been there whenever I needed a good Doctor/Surgeon.- Over the years I’ve had 8 picc lines put in as a result of illnesses. 5 of 8 were redo’s. All 3 of Dr. Beavers never once failed 2 of the 3 were in for nearly a 6 mths or longer. He cares. Thanks Dr. B
    Tim Ethridge — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Beaver, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740285931
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Alabama
    • University of Florida
    • Florida State University
