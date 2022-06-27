Dr. Jason Beaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Beaver, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Beaver, MD
Dr. Jason Beaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Beaver works at
Dr. Beaver's Office Locations
-
1
Vein and Vascular of Dothan2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 305-1848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beaver?
He’s been there whenever I needed a good Doctor/Surgeon.- Over the years I’ve had 8 picc lines put in as a result of illnesses. 5 of 8 were redo’s. All 3 of Dr. Beavers never once failed 2 of the 3 were in for nearly a 6 mths or longer. He cares. Thanks Dr. B
About Dr. Jason Beaver, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1740285931
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaver works at
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.