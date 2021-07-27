Dr. Jason Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Clark, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Clark Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology LLC3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 360, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (770) 405-9956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
During my long life, I have had good dermatologists. Dr. Clark is the very best, whether he is improving his patients' appearance or saving their lives. When a patient fears they have a crisis, he fits them into his busy schedule and performs magic in giving them hope and peace. His kindness and intellect are a blessing. His skills are unsurpassed.
About Dr. Jason Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295983427
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Emory University School of Medicine
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
