Overview

Dr. Jason Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Clark works at Clark Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.