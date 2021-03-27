See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA
Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD

Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Grassbaugh works at MADIGAN HEALTHCARE SYSTEM in Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grassbaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    9040 Fitzsimmons Dr, Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA 98431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 968-1110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Bone Disorders
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Bone Disorders

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2021
    Saw him on base. Waited to see him specifically. Had we listened to another doctor, I'd have had an unnecessary surgery. He was informed, had a great bedside manner, and made me feel very comfortable with a minor procedure that always stresses me out. He gave us straight answers in a relaxed way. ????
    LJ, Lakewood — Mar 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD
    About Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184697211
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    • Us Military Academy
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
