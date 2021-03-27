Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grassbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD
Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Grassbaugh's Office Locations
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Fitzsimmons Dr, Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-1110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him on base. Waited to see him specifically. Had we listened to another doctor, I'd have had an unnecessary surgery. He was informed, had a great bedside manner, and made me feel very comfortable with a minor procedure that always stresses me out. He gave us straight answers in a relaxed way. ????
About Dr. Jason Grassbaugh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184697211
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Dartmouth College
- Us Military Academy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grassbaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grassbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grassbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grassbaugh.
