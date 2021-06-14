Overview

Dr. Jason Medina, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Medina works at Family Medical Center N Garland in Garland, TX with other offices in Sachse, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.