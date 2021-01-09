Overview

Dr. Jason Okuhara, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Hays, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Hays Medical Center and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.



Dr. Okuhara works at Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.