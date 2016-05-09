Dr. Paek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Paek, MD
Dr. Jason Paek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Jason S Paek MD Inc.18773 COLIMA RD, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 986-4899
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Honest a caring physician. Write to the point and has a good bed side manor.
- 38 years of experience
- English, Korean
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Paek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paek.
