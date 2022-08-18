Dr. Jason Spector, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Spector, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Spector, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Spector works at
Locations
Florida Foot and Ankle Specialists8636 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 241-5333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw Dr. Spector this morning and I am totally satisfied with the examination and recommendations that he gave me. The office was immaculate and everyone of his staff was very pleasant and made me feel very welcome. I would highly recommend Dr. Spector to anyone with a foot or ankle problem. So glad I found him.
About Dr. Jason Spector, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1770010423
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- Barry University / School Of Podiatric Medicine
- Master's Degree From University Of Central Florida
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Spector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
