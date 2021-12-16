Dr. Jason Strefling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strefling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Strefling, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Strefling, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Strefling works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Lubbock3514 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-1801Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strefling?
Was initially upset because of so many patients scheduled at same time; however, I was seen and out in less than 30 mins. Dr. listens and is professional and knowledgeable. I’ve been seeing for over a year and trust him
About Dr. Jason Strefling, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1720215296
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strefling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strefling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strefling works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strefling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strefling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strefling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strefling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.