Dr. Jason Wang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (60)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Wang, MD

Dr. Jason Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Wang works at Omni Eye Specialists in Denver, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Louisville, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Eye Specialists of Denver
    55 Madison St Ste 355, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 377-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Centennial
    6881 S Yosemite St, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Omni Eye Specialists
    1371 Hecla Dr, Louisville, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 604-2689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jason Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275514937
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Wisconsin In Madison
    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med|Mac Neal Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
