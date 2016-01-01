Dr. Jason Zucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Zucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Zucker, MD
Dr. Jason Zucker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.

Dr. Zucker's Office Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Avenue Floor 6, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Zucker, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1306162995
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine

