Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Javaad Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Javaad Khan, MD
Dr. Javaad Khan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Outpatient Center At Plantation13601 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-0762
Lee Physician Group13340 Metro Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 343-1105
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Javaad Khan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.