Dr. Javad Sajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Javad Sajan, MD
Dr. Javad Sajan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.
Dr. Sajan's Office Locations
Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery600 Broadway Ste 320, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 209-0988Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So impressed with Dr. Sajan, Grace, Alexis, everyone in this office! I’m only sad there is a wait for surgery… but there’s a reason for that when you’re the best at what you do. This has to be hands down the best consultation experience I’ve had. I left with all of my questions answers and I never once felt rushed. Every single person was helpful and genuinely friendly. I’m excited (and a little nervous!) about my procedure. I have most definitely found the best of the best. Thanks, Allure!
About Dr. Javad Sajan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.