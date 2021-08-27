See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Javad Sajan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Javad Sajan, MD

Dr. Javad Sajan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.

Dr. Sajan works at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery
    600 Broadway Ste 320, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 209-0988
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 27, 2021
    So impressed with Dr. Sajan, Grace, Alexis, everyone in this office! I’m only sad there is a wait for surgery… but there’s a reason for that when you’re the best at what you do. This has to be hands down the best consultation experience I’ve had. I left with all of my questions answers and I never once felt rushed. Every single person was helpful and genuinely friendly. I’m excited (and a little nervous!) about my procedure. I have most definitely found the best of the best. Thanks, Allure!
    DJ — Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Javad Sajan, MD
    About Dr. Javad Sajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679717748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javad Sajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sajan works at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sajan’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

