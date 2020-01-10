Dr. Jay Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Handler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Handler, MD
Dr. Jay Handler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Handler's Office Locations
Urological Associates PC2137 Welsh Rd Ste 2D, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 698-7333
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 632-8882
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (267) 560-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Handler is the best! He’s literally saved thousands of lives over the course of his career, including mine. There are a lot of urologists in the Delaware Valley, but only one Jay Handler. When it comes to my health, I demand the very best. For my urological needs, that would be Dr. Handler.
About Dr. Jay Handler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649273251
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
