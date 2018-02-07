Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Johnson, DO
Overview of Dr. Jay Johnson, DO
Dr. Jay Johnson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Tulsa Neurology Clinic Inc.7134 S Yale Ave Ste 450, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 743-2882
Limited To Official University Duties On802 S Jackson Ave Ste 225, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 582-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! He took time to explain my condition and answered my questions.
About Dr. Jay Johnson, DO
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043224264
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
