Dr. Jay Lentzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Lentzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jay Lentzner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lentzner works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lentzner?
I have an unusual mental issue. Medicines to treat me had not been invented until I was in my late 30s. At this point, I could not lead a normal life. When medicines became available, I started seeking treatment in 2000. I went to four different psychiatrists in 20 years--two over-drugged me close to potential overdosing. Dr. Lentzner was able to understand my affliction immediately. He has a superior understanding of medications and their effects. I was taking 12 different types of medicines with serious and dangerous side effects. Because of Dr. Lentzner I am only taking 3 now. I IMPROVED. There was no trouble withdrawals. He is kind, understands your description of symptoms, and explains the effects of drugs well. He was able to untangle the mess of meds I was taking and I am leading a much better quality of life than ever. I am so grateful I found him.
About Dr. Jay Lentzner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982884904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lentzner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lentzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lentzner works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentzner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.