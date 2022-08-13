Overview

Dr. Jay Lentzner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lentzner works at Memorial Counseling Associates in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.