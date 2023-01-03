Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marumoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD
Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Marumoto works at
Dr. Marumoto's Office Locations
ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES of HAWAII LLP1401 S Beretania St Ste 750, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 521-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Convenient location, ample parking, friendly staff, and thorough evaluation. Takes the time to listen and is crank and honest…and that’s much appreciated.
About Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- A/O-Asif Davos|Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Hawaii
- University Hawaii
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marumoto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marumoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marumoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marumoto works at
Dr. Marumoto has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marumoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Marumoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marumoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marumoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marumoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.