Overview of Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD

Dr. Jay Marumoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Marumoto works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.