Dr. Jay Mohr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Mohr, MD
Dr. Jay Mohr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital|Mass Gen Hospital|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Dr. Mohr works at
Dr. Mohr's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Mohr, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1760538508
Education & Certifications
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital|Mass Gen Hospital|Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.
