Overview of Dr. Jay Newman, DPM

Dr. Jay Newman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Newman Bedoya Podiatry in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Diabetic Foot Care and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.