Overview

Dr. Sanford Nitzkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University of Chicago.



Dr. Nitzkin works at Livonia Dental Care in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.