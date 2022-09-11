Dr. Sanford Nitzkin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanford Nitzkin, DDS
Dr. Sanford Nitzkin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University of Chicago.
Dr. Nitzkin works at
Livonia Dental Care33428 5 MILE RD, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 349-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a tooth pulled. He took his time and asked how I was doing numerous times. There has no pain and no problems afterward.
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Northwestern University of Chicago
Dr. Nitzkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nitzkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nitzkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nitzkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzkin.
