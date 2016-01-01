Overview of Dr. Jay Patel, MD

Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Parkview Behavioral Health Institute - Park Center in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.