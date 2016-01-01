Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Patel, MD
Dr. Jay Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC909 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 481-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jay Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1356455018
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.