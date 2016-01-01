Overview

Dr. Jay Selman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Selman works at ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.