Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD
Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Avashia works at
Dr. Avashia's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Wales2 STATE ROAD 60 W, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Directions (863) 679-9000
-
2
Jay Avashia MD PA131 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Directions (863) 424-8977
-
3
Florida Cancer Specialists P L.40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-9705
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Avashia?
He is great, always very courteous and polite.
About Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1144225939
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Christ Hospital
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avashia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avashia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avashia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avashia works at
Dr. Avashia speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Avashia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avashia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avashia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avashia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.