See All Oncologists in Lake Wales, FL
Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD

Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake Wales, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.

Dr. Avashia works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Wales in Lake Wales, FL with other offices in Haines City, FL and Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Medical Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Poiesz, MD
Dr. Michael Poiesz, MD
4.3 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Bryant, MD
Dr. Christopher Bryant, MD
5.0 (238)
View Profile
Dr. Bijal Shah, MD
Dr. Bijal Shah, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Avashia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake Wales
    2 STATE ROAD 60 W, Lake Wales, FL 33853 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 679-9000
  2. 2
    Jay Avashia MD PA
    131 Patterson Rd, Haines City, FL 33844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 424-8977
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists P L.
    40107 Highway 27 Ste 200, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 421-9705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Avashia?

    Mar 06, 2020
    He is great, always very courteous and polite.
    Betty Cobley — Mar 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Avashia to family and friends

    Dr. Avashia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Avashia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD.

    About Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144225939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Christ Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avashia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avashia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avashia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Avashia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avashia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avashia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avashia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaydev Avashia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.