Overview of Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO

Dr. Jean-Maria Langley, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Langley works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.