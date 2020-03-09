Dr. Jean Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Pierre, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Pierre, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine.
Dr. Pierre works at
Locations
-
1
J. P Medical PA2401 QUANTUM BLVD, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 740-7514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierre?
I love this doctor. He is the best. The staff is so sweet.
About Dr. Jean Pierre, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1174591200
Education & Certifications
- Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre works at
Dr. Pierre speaks Creole.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.