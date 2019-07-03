Dr. Jean Pointon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pointon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Pointon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
University Medical Center850 PETER BRYCE BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-1265
Alabama Psychiatric Services825 Rice Mine Rd N, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 764-9844
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She was very attentive of my problems , and helped me to be assured they weren’t caused by my actions
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas, Houston
- Baylor Coll Med
- Baylor Coll Medicine
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Mississippi State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pointon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pointon.
