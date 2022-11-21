Dr. Jean Santo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Santo, MD
Dr. Jean Santo, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Advanced PainCare and BioHealth Institute - Jean Santo97 N 36th St, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 905-8432Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The staff was so friendly and concerned about my pain. Dr Santo identified the true source of my pain and recommended a treatment. The procedure was well explained. I knew exactly what to expect the day of the procedure
- Regenerative Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497754519
- Medical College of Georgia
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Santo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Santo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.