Dr. Jean Valdez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valdez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Valdez, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jean Valdez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Zephyrhills, FL.
Dr. Valdez works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Pretty Pond7344 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (813) 705-8973Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valdez?
About Dr. Jean Valdez, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1619586146
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Valdez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Valdez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valdez works at
Dr. Valdez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valdez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valdez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valdez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.