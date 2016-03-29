Overview

Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD is a Dermatologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Paz works at Nassau Bay Dermatology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.