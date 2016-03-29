See All Dermatologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD is a Dermatologist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.

Dr. Paz works at Nassau Bay Dermatology in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nassau Bay Dermatology
    390 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 286-4455
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Lipomas
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700884210
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanne Paz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paz has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

