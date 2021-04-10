Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Graf works at
Locations
Graf Jeannette MD PC88 Bayview Ave, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Graf. Very knowledgeable & she takes her time in answering my questions & concerns. The staff are fantastic . Friendly and accommodating! Been several Doctors and she’s the only one able to cure me.
About Dr. Jeannette Graf, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518013184
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York University
- Li Jewish
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graf works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Graf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.