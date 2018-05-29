See All Psychiatrists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD

Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hanna works at Associated Therapists Inc in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Therapists Inc
    5762 Bolsa Ave Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 898-0362
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Ear Nose and Throat
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
  3. 3
    Path Logic
    999 N Tustin Ave Ste 216, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    
    About Dr. Jeannette Hanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1578652798
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

