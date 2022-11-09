Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD
Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Giovanni works at
Dr. Giovanni's Office Locations
Kent Surgical Associates Inc.227 Centerville Rd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-4828
Bay Tower Nursing Center Inc101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 736-3731
Kent Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have moved out of state (retired) but did see Dr.Giovanni for several years after my surgery before moving. Today I still work hard at keeping my weight off , but so grateful for the work and care from Dr. Giovanni and team! I have fluctuated in my weight journey but always went back to the beginning and worked on getting myself back down again. I did the full surgery and I don’t regret it all all ! It has been just about 11 or 12 years!
About Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giovanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giovanni has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giovanni speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovanni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.