Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Warwick, RI
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD

Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Giovanni works at Kent Surgical Associates Inc. in Warwick, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Giovanni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Surgical Associates Inc.
    227 Centerville Rd Ste 2, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 737-4828
  2. 2
    Bay Tower Nursing Center Inc
    101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 736-3731
  3. 3
    Kent Hospital
    455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 737-7010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Abdominal Pain
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have moved out of state (retired) but did see Dr.Giovanni for several years after my surgery before moving. Today I still work hard at keeping my weight off , but so grateful for the work and care from Dr. Giovanni and team! I have fluctuated in my weight journey but always went back to the beginning and worked on getting myself back down again. I did the full surgery and I don’t regret it all all ! It has been just about 11 or 12 years!
    Joanne Jobin — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346354156
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeannine Giovanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giovanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giovanni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giovanni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giovanni has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giovanni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Giovanni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giovanni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giovanni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giovanni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

