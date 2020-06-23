Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD
Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Borenstein works at
Dr. Borenstein's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Porter Ranch Primary & Specialty Care19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 960-7642
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borenstein?
I found the office staff extremely organized and helpful. Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD at UCLA, was patient, responsive to my concerns, and took the time to explain various aspects of my condition and the treatment plan. Very thankful I found this physician. I am so lucky to be under his care from day one.
About Dr. Jeff Borenstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326260522
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Borenstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Borenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borenstein works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.