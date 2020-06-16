See All Pediatricians in Orem, UT
Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They graduated from University of Washington - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Penman works at Intermountain Central Orem Clinic in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Central Orem Clinic
    505 W 400 N, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-6945

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Administrative Physical
Dermatitis
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Rachel T — Jun 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437178076
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington - School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Penman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penman works at Intermountain Central Orem Clinic in Orem, UT. View the full address on Dr. Penman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Penman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

