Overview of Dr. Jeff Peterson, MD

Dr. Jeff Peterson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Peterson works at Western Washington Medical Group in Bothell, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.